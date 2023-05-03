Centene To Sell Apixio, Terms Not Disclosed

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) Wednesday announced its decision to sell Apixio, a healthcare AI analytics company, to an investment firm, New Mountain Capital.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Centene had acquired Apixio in December 2020.

The company said the transaction does not have any effect on 2023 adjusted EPS.

In the transation, William Blair is serving as financial advisor to Centene, and Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC is serving as its legal counsel. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor to New Mountain Capital, and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as its legal counsel.

