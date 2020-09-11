Centene To Expand Offering In 2021 Health Insurance Marketplace - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Health insurer Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Friday that it plans to expand its offering in the 2021 Health Insurance Marketplace. The company is targeting expansion of its Marketplace product, branded Ambetter, in nearly 400 new counties across 13 existing states.

In addition, Ambetter-branded Marketplace products will be offered in two new states, New Mexico and Michigan. This brings the total number of states with Centene's Marketplace offerings to 22.

In 2020, Centene is the country's largest provider of health insurance Marketplace plans, serving approximately 2.2 million exchange members. Centene is in the process of seeking all necessary regulatory approvals in targeted states for 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.