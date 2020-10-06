Centene To Expand Medicare Plans By 30% In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Tuesday that it plans to expand its Medicare Advantage offerings for 2021. The company's Medicare plans - branded WellCare, Allwell, Fidelis, and Health Net - will operate in 1,249 counties across 33 states in 2021, a 30% increase since 2020.

Centene serves nearly 1 million Medicare members across the country, and it plans to continue expanding its presence in 2021. It will deploy 122 new plan designs across 30 states. It will offer Medicare Advantage plans in ten counties of Vermont and across Rhode Island.

It will also offer Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans in 10 additional states including Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

