Centene to divest UK unit to UAE's PureHealth in $1.2 bln deal

August 28, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy and Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Centene CNC.N said on Monday it will sell private healthcare provider Circle Health Group to United Arab Emirates-based PureHealth in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion including debt.

The U.S. company first invested in UK-based Circle Health in 2019 and acquired its remaining equity in 2021.

PureHealth, which is the UAE's largest healthcare provider, played a major role in screening for COVID-19 infections in the country.

It is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund ADQ, and a stake is held by International Holding Company IHC.AD, both chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser and a brother of UAE ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

