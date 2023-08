Aug 28 (Reuters) - Centene CNC.N said on Monday it will sell UK-based private healthcare provider Circle Health Group to the United Arab Emirates' PureHealth, in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

