May 3 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N said on Wednesday it will sell its artificial intelligence platform Apixio to investment firm New Mountain Capital.

The company did not disclose terms of the transaction.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.