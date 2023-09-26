News & Insights

World Markets
CNC

Centene to cut about 2,000 jobs

September 26, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-5

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene CNC.N will lay off 3% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday as the company tries to lower costs.

The company, which makes a major chunk of its revenue from government-backed Medicaid memberships, has also been selling some of its business units to refocus on its core business.

Last month, Centene sold its UK unit to UAE's PureHealth in a $1.2 billion deal and also divested its AI platform Apixio earlier in the year.

Centene has been working to enroll people back into its Medicaid plans after the end of pandemic-relief measures left hundreds of thousands of members without coverage.

The company lost more than 260,000 Medicaid members in the second quarter due to redetermination, a process that assesses eligibility of members.

The layoffs were earlier reported by the St. Louis Business Journal.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.