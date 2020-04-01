Centene To Cover COVID-19 Related Costs; To Support Safety Net Providers

(RTTNews) - Healthcare firm Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Wednesday a series of additional measures to support the most vulnerable populations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Building on actions already taken in partnership with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Centene said it will cover the cost of COVID-19-related treatments for Medicare, Medicaid and Marketplace members.

In order to expedite care and eliminate the administrative burden to providers, the company is also eliminating the need for providers to collect co-pays and removing authorization requirements for COVID-19 related treatment.

Additionally, the Company announced today that it will deliver new critical support to Safety Net providers, including Federally Qualified Healthcare Centers (FQHCs), behavioral health providers, and long-term service and support organizations.

