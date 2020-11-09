Markets
Centene To Buy Apixio Inc. - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) has agreed to acquire Apixio Inc., a healthcare analytics company offering Artificial Intelligence technology solutions. Apixio provides a technology suite that mines, compiles and analyzes large volumes of patient data, and creates algorithms to extract high-quality insights to support payers' and providers' administrative activities.

Michael Neidorff, CEO for Centene, said: "Apixio's technology will complement existing data analytics products including Interpreta, creating a differentiated platform to broaden support for value-based healthcare payment and delivery with actionable intelligence."

