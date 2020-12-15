Markets
CNC

Centene To Acquire PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Tuesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy, one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty pharmacies in the U.S. specializing in orphan drugs and rare diseases. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of 2020.

PANTHERx offers a suite of synchronized compliance, logistics, and analytics solutions to help streamline the process of delivering orphan medications and care to people living with complicated rare diseases.

PANTHERx and its management team will continue to operate independently as part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, a total drug management program that includes integrated Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) services and specialty pharmacy solutions to millions of members throughout the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular