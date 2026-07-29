Centene Stock Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Recovery

Centene Corporation CNC used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight improving profitability across its major businesses, supported by stronger Marketplace results, Medicare execution and disciplined cost management. Management also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook.

The discussion focused on margin restoration efforts, Medicaid enrollment trends and the company’s approach to navigating regulatory changes while investing in technology and operational efficiency.

CNC Reframes Medicaid Margin Path

CEO Sarah London said that Medicaid performance remained aligned with expectations, with execution on medical cost management helping offset membership changes. The company ended the quarter with 12.1 million Medicaid members and reported a Medicaid health benefits ratio (HBR) of 93.9%.

London noted that Medicaid membership declined more than previously expected because of increased enrollment and eligibility activity in certain states. Management adjusted its outlook for full-year Medicaid membership to an 8% to 9% decline from Dec. 31, 2025 levels.

The company said that rate developments remained constructive, increasing its full-year 2026 Medicaid composite rate forecast to roughly 5% from roughly 4.5%. Management highlighted continued work with state partners ahead of OB3 implementation and efforts to reduce unnecessary coverage disruptions.

Centene Advances Medicare Position

Centene reported continued strength in Medicare, with management pointing to solid performance in both Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) business. The Medicare segment delivered an HBR of 89.5% in the quarter.

London said that PDP performance benefited from prior-period items and underlying execution, with the company now expecting a 2026 PDP pretax margin above 3% compared with its earlier expectation of 2%.

Management also said that Medicare Advantage continued moving closer to breakeven results for 2026. The company plans to further focus on its Medicare strategy on dual-eligible populations by leveraging its Medicaid expertise.

CNC Sees Marketplace Profitability

Marketplace was a key focus of theearnings callafter Centene improved its outlook for the business. Management raised its expected 2026 Marketplace pretax margin to 4.5%-5% from the previous 3% outlook.

London attributed the improvement to better-than-expected utilization trends, updated market acuity information and favorable 2025 risk adjustment development. The company received $180 million of favorable 2025 CMS risk adjustment reconciliation in the quarter.

The company ended the quarter with approximately 3.5 million Marketplace members. Management said that membership should continue to decline as the year progresses, reflecting normal seasonality and ongoing CMS program integrity efforts.

Centene Pushes Cost Optimization

Centene continued emphasizing enterprise efficiency efforts, including greater use of technology and artificial intelligence. London said that the company is focusing on simplifying operations, improving member experiences and creating a more efficient cost structure.

CFO Andrew Asher highlighted a second-quarter adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 6.9%, down from 7.1% a year earlier. Asher attributed the improvement to scale, expense discipline and business mix changes.

Management also discussed AI initiatives across the organization, including applications in forecasting, fraud detection and legal operations. The company said that it is prioritizing foundational capabilities to expand AI use while maintaining compliance in a regulated environment.

CNC Faces Medicaid Enrollment Questions

During Q&A, a JPMorgan analyst asked about the changing Medicaid membership mix and whether higher-acuity exits represented a pull-forward of future regulatory impacts. London said that the company was monitoring enrollment activity and accounting for potential acuity shifts in its guidance.

A Wolfe Research analyst questioned Medicaid margin progression amid regulatory changes. London said that the company expects margin recovery efforts to continue, supported by rate actions, operational execution and targeted support for eligible members.

Analysts also questioned Marketplace margin improvement and risk adjustment assumptions. Management said that updated market data confirmed its earlier pricing actions and supported the revised profitability outlook.

Centene Maintains Strategic Focus

Centene reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89. The company’s revenues of $53.60 billion missed the consensus estimate of $47.53 billion. CNC raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to more than $4.80 from more than $3.40.

Centene Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Management maintained its focus on margin restoration, operational efficiency and investments designed to improve healthcare delivery. The company ended the quarter with $715 million of cash available for general corporate use and reduced its debt-to-capital ratio to 41.6%.

Zacks Rank and Style Score Signals

Centene currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank reflects earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help indicate the potential direction of a stock over the next one to three months. The Rank can change after earnings as analysts update their estimates. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of A. Zacks Style Scores rate stocks from A to F based on characteristics such as value, growth and momentum, with higher scores representing stronger attributes within each style category.

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