Centene Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Centene Corporation ( CNC ) operates as a healthcare enterprise, providing programs and services to underinsured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families. With a market cap of $31.6 billion , Centene operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments.

Centene has substantially underperformed the broader market over the past year. CNC stock has plummeted 15.8% on a YTD basis and 12.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) surge of 25.2% on a YTD basis and 36.4% over the past year.

Zooming in further, CNC has also lagged behind the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF’s ( XHS ) 10.3% gains on a YTD basis and 20.1% returns over the past year.

Shares of Centene rose 4.2% after the release of its better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Oct. 25. The company exceeded Wall Street’s topline estimates by 10.9%, recording a 10.5% year-over-year growth in total revenues to $42 billion, primarily driven by the 22% increase of membership in the marketplace and 49% increase in medicare prescription drug plans. Furthermore, Centene gave a robust full-year revenue guidance of $159 billion to $161 billion, bolstering investors’ confidence.

However, Centene has observed a decrease in profitability, with its adjusted net earnings plunging 21.5% year-over-year to $849 million. Following the initial uptick in prices, CNC stock dipped 4% in the next trading session.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Centene to report a 2.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $6.83. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on one other occasion. Its adjusted EPS of $1.62 for the last reported quarter surpassed analysts’ estimates by a notable 16.6%.

CNC stock has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend “Strong Buy,” and nine advise a “Hold” rating.

This configuration has been mostly stable over the past months.

On Oct. 30, Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes maintained an “ Outperform ” rating on CNC but lowered the target to $88.

CNC’s mean price target of $82.18 represents a premium of 31.4% to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $95 suggests a massive potential upside of 52%.

