Centene Stock Down As It Cuts FY19 EPS View, Sees FY20 Revenues Below Market

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp.'s (CNC) shares declined around 1.4 percent in the after-hours trading on Thursday after the company decreased its fiscal 2019 earnings per share guidance by $0.03 to a range of approximately $3.01 to $3.18. The revision was to reflect the net carrying cost of the $7.0 billion issuance of senior notes completed in December in preparation for the WellCare acquisition.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed its fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance of approximately $4.29 to $4.49 and total revenues guidance in the previously announced range of $73.6 billion to $74.2 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.42 per share on revenues of $74 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company will release its fiscal 2019 earnings results on February 4.

Further, Centene announced its 2020 financial guidance, expecting earnings per share to be $4.17 to $4.33, adjusted earnings per share to be $4.64 to $4.84, and total revenues to be $78.6 billion to $79.4 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $4.84 per share on revenues of $79.92 billion for fiscal 2020.

The 2020 guidance excludes the pending WellCare acquisition, associated one-time integration costs, the related financing and closing costs, and the impact of the previously announced divestitures.

The 2020 guidance reflects a delay in the North Carolina start date from February 1, 2020 to October 1, 2020, resulting in a reduction of revenues of approximately $500 million and earnings per share of approximately $0.06.

Michael Neidorff, Chairman, President and CEO of Centene, said, "We look ahead at 2020 well-positioned to continue to deliver on our growth strategy with strong top and bottom-line performance. It will be a transformational year for Centene as we look forward to completing the WellCare transaction and solidify our place as the premier government-sponsored healthcare enterprise."

Centene shares declined around 1.4 percent in after hours trading to $57.70.

