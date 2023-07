(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) shares are sliding more than 3 percent on Wednesday morning trade after analysts Wolfe Research downgraded the company to Peer Perform from Outperform.

Currently, shares are at $65.17, down 3.82 percent from the previous close of $67.76 on a volume of 1,326,671.

