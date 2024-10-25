Centene rises 12.7%

Centene (CNC) is up 12.7%, or $7.86 to $69.47.
- Morning Movers: Capri sinks after judge blocks planned takeover by Tapestry
- Centene price target lowered to $66 from $83 at Baird
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 25, 2024
- Centene backs FY24 adjusted EPS view greater than $6.80, consensus $6.82
- Centene reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.62, consensus $1.38
