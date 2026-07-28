Markets
CNC

Centene Returns To Profit In Q2, Raises FY26 Outlook, Announces Board Of Directors Changes

July 28, 2026 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Centene Corporation (CNC) announced its second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $1.091 billion, or $2.19 a share, attributable to the company, compared with a loss of $253 million, or $0.51 a share, in the prior year.

The company returned to profitability this quarter, primarily driven by higher operating earnings.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $1.248 billion, or $2.51 per share, versus a loss of $79 million, or $0.16 per share, in the earlier year.

Total revenues increased to $53.579 billion from last year's $48.742 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company has raised its total revenues guidance range by $6.0 billion to a range of $193.5 billion to $197.5 billion, driven by premium tax revenue, Marketplace, and Medicaid.

Also, it now anticipates earnings of more than $3.11 per share and adjusted earnings of over $4.80 per share for the full year 2026.

Concurrently, the company announced the retirement of Kenneth Burdick from its Board of Directors. He will be replaced by Paul Diaz, effective July 28, 2026. Diaz is a Managing Partner at Cressey & Company, a private investment firm.

In the pre-market hours, CNC is trading at $65.30, up 1.93 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.