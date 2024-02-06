Centene Reiterates FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) said it reiterates its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance floor of greater than $6.70 per share.

Meanwhile, the company is increasing its 2024 premium and service revenues guidance range by $2.5 billion to a range of $134.5 billion to $137.5 billion to reflect additional Commercial premium revenue from a stronger than expected Marketplace open enrollment.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share on revenues of $143.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

