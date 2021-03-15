Markets
CNC

Centene Receives U.S. Antitrust Approval For Proposed Acquisition Of Magellan Health

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp.(CNC) said that as of on March 12th, 2021, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the company's proposed acquisition of Magellan Health has expired.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

In January 2021, Centene agreed to acquire Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

Centene expected the deal to be slightly accretive in the first full year and deliver low to mid-single digit percent adjusted earnings per share accretion from the transaction by the second full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC MGLN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular