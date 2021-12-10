Centene Reaffirms 2021 Guidance; Evaluating Strategic Alternatives For International Business

Markets
(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) reaffirmed its 2021 total revenues guidance in the range of $125.2 billion to $126.4 billion and adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of approximately $5.05 to $5.15.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: total revenues of $135.9 billion to $137.9 billion; and adjusted earnings per share of $5.30 to $5.50. The company noted that its 2022 guidance includes the Magellan Health acquisition.

Centene said, in conjunction with the Value Creation Plan, the company is reviewing its non-core assets as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization processes, including evaluating strategic alternatives for its international business. The company expects share repurchases to play a more meaningful role in 2022 and beyond, in terms of returning additional value to shareholders.

For 2024, Centene is targeting adjusted earnings per share range of $7.50 to $7.75, with the mid-point representing a 50% increase from the mid-point of the full year 2021 guidance.

