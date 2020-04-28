Centene Raises Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said, for fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share in a range of $4.56 to $4.76. Revenue is now projected to be in a range of $110.0 billion to $112.4 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $104.8 billion to $105.6 billion.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.86, compared to $1.39, prior year. Total revenues were $26.0 billion, up 41% from previous year.

At March 31, 2020, the company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $22.2 billion and maintained $2.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents held by unregulated entities. Total debt was at $17.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.