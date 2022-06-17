US Markets
CNC

Centene raises profit forecast betting on higher Medicaid premiums

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Health insurer Centene Corp raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Friday, betting on higher premiums from its government-backed Medicaid health insurance plans.

June 17 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Friday, betting on higher premiums from its government-backed Medicaid health insurance plans.

The company has performed well on the federal Obamacare marketplace - where it offers insurance plans - so far in the second quarter, it said in prepared remarks for its investor day.

It now expects a profit of $5.55 to $5.70 per share for the full year, compared with its earlier forecast of between $5.40 and $5.55 per share.

The company said its board has decided to increase its existing share buyback program by $3 billion and launch a $1 billion debt repurchase program, as the insurer prepares for the upcoming divestitures of two of its pharmacy businesses.

Centene said last month it would sell the units for about $2.8 billion as part of its strategy to exit the pharmacy benefit management space.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular