Centene Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - While reporting second-quarter results on Tuesday, Centene Corporation (CNC) increased 2022 full-year adjusted EPS guidance by another $0.05, to a range of $5.60 to $5.75, reflecting a $0.20 cumulative increase above the company's April guidance. The company projects full year 2022 total revenues in a range of $141.6 billion to $143.6 billion.

Second quarter adjusted EPS increased to $1.77 from $1.25, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.59, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net loss was $172 million compared to a loss of $535 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.29 compared to a loss of $0.92.

For the second quarter of 2022, total revenues increased 16% to $35.9 billion from $31.0 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $35.55 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.