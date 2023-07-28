Centene Raises 2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) increased full year 2023 adjusted EPS guidance by $0.05 to at least $6.45. GAAP EPS is projected to be at least $5.60. The company also increased its 2023 premium and services revenues guidance range by $1.8 billion to reflect an additional $1.0 billion of Medicaid and Commercial premiums as well as $800 million for Medicaid state-directed payments. Premium and service revenues are now expected in the range of $137.0 billion to $139.0 billion. Total revenues are anticipated to be in a range of $147.3 billion to $149.3 billion.

Second quarter net profit to Centene was $1.06 billion or $1.92 per share compared to a loss of $172 million or $0.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.10, up over 18% from $1.77 in the second quarter of 2022. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter total revenues increased to $37.61 billion from $35.94 billion, prior year. Premium and service revenues increased 3% to $34.8 billion from $34.0 billion in the comparable period of 2022. Analysts on average had estimated $36.47 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.