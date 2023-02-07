US Markets
CNC

Centene quarterly profit beats estimates on Medicare strength

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 07, 2023 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Nandhini Srinivasan and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, boosted by its government-backed Medicare health insurance business and lower medical costs.

The company said its quarterly health benefits ratio, which measures medical costs in relation to premiums collected, was 88.7%, better than analysts' expectations of 88.80%.

COVID-related medical costs have eased over the past few quarters due to a decline in hospitalizations and number of cases, thanks to a nationwide vaccination program.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 86 cents per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of 85 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nandhini.Srinivasan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.