Centene quarterly profit beats estimates on Medicare strength

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, boosted by its government-backed Medicare health insurance business and lower medical costs.

The company said its quarterly health benefits ratio, which measures medical costs in relation to premiums collected, was 88.7%, better than analysts' expectations of 88.80%.

COVID-related medical costs have eased over the past few quarters due to a decline in hospitalizations and number of cases, thanks to a nationwide vaccination program.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 86 cents per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of 85 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

