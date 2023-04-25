News & Insights

Centene quarterly profit beats estimates on commercial business strength

April 25, 2023 — 06:05 am EDT

April 25 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in the health insurer's commercial business as well as a milder flu season that helped contain medical costs.

On an adjusted basis, Centene earned $2.11 per share, above Refinitiv IBES estimates of $2.09 per share.

