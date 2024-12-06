Centene put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Centene (CNC) with 2,764 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are 12/13 weekly 57 puts and 12/6 weekly 57 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.24, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CNC:
- Insurers collected billions in premiums from Medicare for veterans, WSJ says
- CMS raises MA star ratings for UnitedHealthcare, Centene, MH reports
- RBC sees little cause for concern over CMS’ proposed part D GLP-1 coverage rule
- Trump Trade: Transition team weighing White House crypto role
- Kennedy Jr. considers upheaval to U.S. Medicare billing system, FT says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.