Centene put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Centene (CNC) with 2,764 puts trading, or 5x expected. Most active are 12/13 weekly 57 puts and 12/6 weekly 57 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 5.24, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

