Centene profit rises 26% on government-backed insurance boost

Adds details, background

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N reported a 26% jump in its quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its government-backed Medicare and Medicaid health insurance business.

The health insurer also raised the lower end of its adjusted annual earnings forecast by 5 cents to $5.65 per share, while maintaining the upper end at $5.75.

Centene, however, saw a marginal increase in its medical costs ratio to 88.3% from 88.1% a year earlier due to more normalized utilization of Medicaid, the government-backed insurance for people with low income.

Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $738 million, or $1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $584 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.