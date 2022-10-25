US Markets
Centene profit rises 26% as government-backed insurance grows

Raghav Mahobe Reuters
Leroy Leo Reuters
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N reported a 26% rise in its quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength in its government-backed Medicare and Medicaid health insurance business.

Net profit attributable to Centene rose to $738 million, or $1.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $584 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

