Centene price target lowered to $91 from $97 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Andrew Mok lowered the firm’s price target on Centene (CNC) to $91 from $97 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. While rates appear to be trending in the right direction, 1/1 rates remain the big swing factor in Medicaid margin progression and the company’s 2025 earnings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
