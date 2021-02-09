US Markets
Centene posts quarterly loss on higher costs

U.S. health insurer Centene Corp on Tuesday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by higher costs.

Net loss attributable to Centene was $12 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of $209 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

