Centene posts quarterly loss on higher costs

Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N on Tuesday reported a loss for the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by higher costs.

Net loss attributable to Centene was $12 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of $209 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

