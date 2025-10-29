Markets
CNC

Centene Posts Loss In Q3 On Goodwill Impairment; Lifts 2025 Adj. EPS Forecast

October 29, 2025 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to company of $6.63 billion compared to profit of $713 million, last year. Loss per share was $13.50 compared to profit of $1.36. The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment of $6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net earnings declined to $245 million from $849 million, prior year. Adjusted EPS was $0.50 compared to $1.62. Adjusted EPS included a $0.10 benefit of a low adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues increased to $49.69 billion from $42.02 billion.

Centene updated full year 2025 GAAP forecast to a loss per share not to exceed $12.85. The company updated full year 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to at least $2.00, an increase from the prior guidance of $1.75.

Shares of Centene are up 10% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.