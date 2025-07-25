Markets
CNC

Centene Posts Loss In Q2

July 25, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a second quarter net loss to Centene of $253 million compared to profit of $1.15 billion, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.51 compared to profit of $2.16. The company noted that the loss per share was driven primarily by a reduction in the net 2025 Marketplace risk adjustment revenue transfer estimate. Adjusted loss per share was $0.16 compared to profit of $2.42.

Total revenues increased to $48.74 billion from $39.84 billion, a year ago. Premium and service revenues increased 18% to $42.5 billion from $36.0 billion in the comparable period of 2024.

Shares of Centene are down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.