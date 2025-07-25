Centene Posts Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Centene (CNC) posted a second quarter net loss to Centene of $253 million compared to profit of $1.15 billion, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.51 compared to profit of $2.16. The company noted that the loss per share was driven primarily by a reduction in the net 2025 Marketplace risk adjustment revenue transfer estimate. Adjusted loss per share was $0.16 compared to profit of $2.42.

Total revenues increased to $48.74 billion from $39.84 billion, a year ago. Premium and service revenues increased 18% to $42.5 billion from $36.0 billion in the comparable period of 2024.

Shares of Centene are down 10% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.