US Markets

Centene posts 13.3% fall in fourth-quarter profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Centene Corp reported a 13.3% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher medical costs.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Centene Corp reported a 13.3% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher medical costs. Net earnings attributable to Centene fell to $209 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $241 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier. [nPn42MzkSa] Total revenue of the company, which last month closed its $15.27 billion buyout of smaller rival WellCare Health Plans, rose to $18.86 billion from $16.56 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;)) Keywords: CENTENE RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular