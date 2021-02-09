US Markets
Centene misses profit estimates on higher costs

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Trisha Roy Reuters
U.S. health insurer Centene Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit due to higher costs. Centene also forecast 2021 adjusted profit between $5 and $5.30 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $5.24.

Centene also forecast 2021 adjusted profit between $5 and $5.30 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $5.24, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Centene raised its full-year revenue forecast range to $116.1 billion to $118.1 billion, from $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion.

Net loss attributable to Centene was $12 million, or 2 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with net earnings of $209 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Centene reported adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents, below analysts' estimates of 47 cents.

Total revenue rose to $28.29 billion from $18.86 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $28.36 billion.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

