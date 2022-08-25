Markets
CNC

Centene Issues Statement On California's Medi-Cal Contract Award

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC), in an update on award of the Medi-Cal Managed Care contracts by the California Department of Health Care Services, said it is pleased to have been awarded contracts by the California Department of Health Care Services to continue serving members in nine counties across California.

However, Centene said it is disappointed to learn the state has chosen not to award the company contracts in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Kern counties. Through local health plan, Health Net of California, it has been providing healthcare to members throughout California for 25 years.

Centene strongly believes its exit in those counties will be a significant disruption in services to its members and providers. It is evaluating all options to appeal the decision and protect members and their access to quality healthcare.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular