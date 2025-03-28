Centene & HMHB Hawaii Expand Partnership for Maternal Care

Centene Corporation CNC recently announced that its subsidiary, 'Ohana Health Plan, is strengthening its commitment to maternal and child health by expanding its partnership with Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaii (HMHB Hawaii). The company has announced an additional $300,000 investment in the Mana 'Ohana program, bringing its total contribution to $500,000.

This collaboration would enhance access to a program developed to support women and their newborn children in the perinatal period. This move bodes well for CNC as by enhancing prenatal and postpartum care services, 'Ohana Health Plan is helping to reduce healthcare costs, particularly by lowering the need for neonatal intensive care unit costs. Improved maternal and infant health outcomes lead to financial efficiencies, benefiting both patients and the healthcare system.

This partnership with HMHB Hawaii reinforces the company’s commitment to culturally responsive and accessible care. This not only strengthens brand trust but also helps expand CNC’s market share in Hawaii’s managed care sector. As a result of the latest move, 'Ohana Health Plan is likely to attract new members as well as retain existing ones within its plans. A growing customer base brings higher premiums, which usually account for a major chunk of a health insurer’s top line.

Centene’s total membership was 28.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, which grew 4.1% year over year. Meanwhile, premiums rose 5% year over year in 2024. In March 2025, CNC’s Illinois subsidiary, Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, was chosen by the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services to continue providing enhanced managed care services to 77,000 dually eligible residents via a Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan.

CNC’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Centene have risen 2.8% in the past month compared with the industry’s 8.9% growth. CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Medical space are Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA and Bioventus Inc. BVS. While Option Care sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, ADMA Biologics and Bioventus carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Option Care’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.91%. The consensus estimate for OPCH’s 2025 earnings and revenues indicates an improvement of 37.4% and 8.9%, respectively, from the 2024 figures.

The consensus estimate for Option Care’s earnings has moved 34.1% north in the past 30 days.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 32.80%. The consensus estimate for ADMA’s 2025 earnings and revenues implies an improvement of 44.9% and 16.3% from the respective 2024 figures.

The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ 2025 earnings has moved 1.4% north in the past seven days.

Bioventus’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 119.53%. The consensus estimate for BVS’ 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 34.7% from the 2024 figure.

The consensus estimate for Bioventus’ 2025 earnings has moved 43.5% north in the past seven days.

