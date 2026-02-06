Markets
CNC

Centene Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates As Q4 Results Top Estimates

February 06, 2026 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of more than $1.98 per share and adjusted earnings of more than $3.00 per share on total revenues between $186.5 million and $190.5 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $192.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Centene of $1.10 billion or $2.24 per share, compared to net income of $283 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted floss for the quarter was $1.19 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $49.73 billion from $40.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $1.22 per share on revenues of $48.35 billion for the quarter.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CNC is trading on the NYSE at $39.50, down $0.42 or 1.05 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.