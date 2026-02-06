Centene Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates As Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of more than $1.98 per share and adjusted earnings of more than $3.00 per share on total revenues between $186.5 million and $190.5 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $192.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to Centene of $1.10 billion or $2.24 per share, compared to net income of $283 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted floss for the quarter was $1.19 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.80 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $49.73 billion from $40.81 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $1.22 per share on revenues of $48.35 billion for the quarter.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CNC is trading on the NYSE at $39.50, down $0.42 or 1.05 percent.

