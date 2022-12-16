US Markets
Centene forecasts 2023 profit, revenue below estimates

December 16, 2022 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Centene Corporation CNC.N said on Friday it expects to post 2023 adjusted profit between $6.25 per share and $6.40 per share, that would be marginally below analysts' estimates of $6.34 at midpoint.

The health insurer said it sees total revenue forecast for 2023 between $137.4 billion to $139.4 billion, lower than analysts estimates of $144.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The 2023 medical loss ratio is expected to be in range of 87.2% to 87.8%, Centene said.

Analysts were expecting a medical loss ratio of 87.77%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company, which also said it has authorized a $2 billion increase to its existing stock repurchase program, is expected to give further details about its outlook in its investor day conference later today.

