Centene forecasts 2021 profit miss on low Obamacare enrollment

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp CNC.N on Friday forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, after it said enrollment numbers in its Obamacare plans fell short of expectations.

The company expects adjusted 2021 profit between $5 and $5.30 per share, missing estimates of $5.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

