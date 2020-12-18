US Markets
Centene forecasts 2021 profit miss on low Obamacare enrollment

Health insurer Centene Corp on Friday forecast 2021 adjusted profit that missed Wall Street estimates, after it said enrollment numbers in its Obamacare plans fell short of expectations.

The company expects adjusted 2021 profit between $5 and $5.30 per share, missing estimates of $5.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

