Centene Extending Coverage For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) said it will cover COVID-19 testing and screening services for Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace members. The company will also waive all associated member cost share amounts for COVID-19 testing and screening.

The company's decision comes just a day after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic because of the alarming levels of spread and severity of the virus across the world.

Centene is doing this in partnership with other major insurers and with the support of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The health-care manager's announcement also comes after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS issued guidance that coronavirus tests will be fully covered without cost-sharing for Medicare and Medicaid plans.

Centene said it will not require prior authorization, prior certification, prior notification or step therapy protocols from its members for these services. This will serve to provide the service to its members as quickly as possible.

Centene added it supports the CMS guidelines to provide more flexibility to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans. The CMS guidelines include waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 tests as well as treatments in doctor's offices or emergency rooms, and for services delivered via telehealth.

The guidelines also include removing prior authorizations requirements, waiving prescription refill limits, relaxing restrictions on home or mail delivery of prescription drugs, and expanding access to certain telehealth services.

Last week, another healthcare company CVS Health Corp. said its subsidiary Aetna would waive member costs for all diagnostic testing related to COVID-19 and also waive cost sharing for all telemedicine visits.

The new policy will cover the test kit for patients who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC guidelines for testing. The testing can be done in any approved laboratory location, CVS Health said in a statement.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 1,323 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and at least 38 deaths related to it.

