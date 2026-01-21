Centene Expands Palliative Care Access in Ohio Through Tuesday Health

Centene Corporation CNC is broadening its supportive care services in Ohio through a new partnership between its Buckeye Health Plan subsidiary and Tuesday Health. Launched on Jan. 1, 2026, this initiative aims to provide structured palliative care for members facing serious illnesses by blending in-person support with virtual access to enhance the continuity of care and overall patient experience.

Under this program, eligible Buckeye members receive support from Tuesday Health’s diverse teams, which include nurses, social workers, nurse practitioners and physicians. These teams collaborate closely with current providers to manage symptoms, clarify care objectives and assist caregivers in navigating complex treatment pathways. With 24/7 access to clinicians, it aims to tackle issues early on, which can help prevent unnecessary hospital admissions.

The partnership is timely as Ohio continues to face rising caregiver strain and a growing population with complex medical needs. Palliative care complements ongoing treatments by focusing on comfort and coordination. By tackling symptoms early and providing steady support, these programs can help reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, giving both patients and caregivers a clearer path and confidence in care decisions.

This move aligns well with CNC’s broader value-based care strategy. Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible plan populations typically account for higher medical costs, making early intervention models financially relevant. Meanwhile, given Tuesday Health’s track record of high engagement and lower hospital usage, this partnership could help manage medical costs in the medium term while also improving patient outcomes.

Strategically, the Ohio rollout also creates a scalable framework. If performance metrics meet expectations, Centene might expand similar partnerships across its various states. While the immediate financial impact might not be huge, this initiative could boost the company’s role in whole-person care and reinforce its long-term commitment to managing complex populations with coordinated, community-focused solutions.

CNC’s Price Performance

Over the past three months, CNC shares have gained 23.8% against the industry’s decline of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

