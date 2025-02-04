CENTENE Earnings Results: $CNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENTENE ($CNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $40,805,000,000, beating estimates of $39,516,469,634 by $1,288,530,366.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CNC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CENTENE Insider Trading Activity

CENTENE insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750

ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008

CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400

THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300

SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313

H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903

JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CENTENE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of CENTENE stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.