CENTENE Earnings Results: $CNC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CENTENE ($CNC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.80 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $40,805,000,000, beating estimates of $39,516,469,634 by $1,288,530,366.
CENTENE Insider Trading Activity
CENTENE insiders have traded $CNC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GRECO purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,015,750
- ANDREW LYNN ASHER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,200 shares for an estimated $1,000,008
- CHRISTOPHER J COUGHLIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $594,400
- THEODORE R. II SAMUELS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,300
- SARAH LONDON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,117 shares for an estimated $250,313
- H JAMES DALLAS purchased 1,693 shares for an estimated $99,903
- JESSICA L. BLUME purchased 250 shares for an estimated $14,870
CENTENE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of CENTENE stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 10,509,701 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $791,170,291
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,070,103 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $306,397,353
- SWEDBANK AB removed 3,703,205 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,340,158
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,698,740 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $203,161,147
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,832,833 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,975,668
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,735,408 shares (-9.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,641,514
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,708,163 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,480,514
