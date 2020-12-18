Markets
Centene Cuts 2020 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp.(CNC) cut its fiscal year 2020 earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.08 - $3.18 from the prior range of $3.22 - $3.32 per share.

The company reaffirmed its 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance in range of about $4.90 to $5.06, and total revenues of $109.8 billion to $111.4 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.99 per share and revenues of $111.27 billion for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.82 - $4.06, adjusted earnings per share of $5.00 to $5.30, and total revenues of $114.1 billion - $116.1 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2021 earnings of $5.44 per share on annual revenues of $115.49 billion.

