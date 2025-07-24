Centene Corporation Stock (CNC) Opinions on 2025 Guidance Withdrawal

Recent chatter on X about Centene Corporation (CNC) has been dominated by the company’s dramatic stock price drop following the unexpected withdrawal of its 2025 financial guidance. Many users are dissecting the reported 40% plunge, attributing it to higher-than-expected costs in its insurance marketplace and Medicaid sectors, as noted in various web sources like Yahoo Finance. The discussion reflects a mix of concern and speculation about whether this marks a deeper structural issue or a temporary setback.

Amidst the turmoil, some voices on X are pointing to potential opportunities, highlighting the stock’s significant decline as a possible entry point for long-term investors. Others remain cautious, citing analyst downgrades and slashed price targets as reasons to hold off, with debates swirling around whether the current price reflects a value play or a trap. This polarized conversation keeps the ticker in sharp focus across the platform.

Centene Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNC stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 03/31.

on 04/29 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/30, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

Centene Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of Centene Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Centene Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Centene Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ryan Langston from TD Cowen set a target price of $33.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $51.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

