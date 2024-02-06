Centene Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):

Earnings: $45 million in Q4 vs. -$213 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $39.46 billion in Q4 vs. $35.56 billion in the same period last year.

