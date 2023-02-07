Centene Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):

Earnings: -$213 million in Q4 vs. $599 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.38 in Q4 vs. $1.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $485 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.85 per share Revenue: $35.56 billion in Q4 vs. $32.57 billion in the same period last year.

