Centene Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $209 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $309 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $18.86 billion from $16.56 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $309 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $18.86 Bln vs. $16.56 Bln last year.

