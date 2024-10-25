Centene Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $713 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $469 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $42.023 billion from $38.042 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $713 Mln. vs. $469 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $42.023 Bln vs. $38.042 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $159.0 - $161.0 Bln

