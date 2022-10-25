Centene Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $738 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $584 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $755 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $35.87 billion from $32.41 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $738 Mln. vs. $584 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $35.87 Bln vs. $32.41 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.