Centene Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $584 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $568 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $745 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $32.41 billion from $29.09 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $745 Mln. vs. $741 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $32.41 Bln vs. $29.09 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 - $5.15 Full year revenue guidance: $125.2 - $126.4 Bln

